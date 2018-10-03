USC installing metal detectors at Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In its continuing effort to create a safe environment at its home athletic events, the University of South Carolina is working on a plan to permanently install metal detectors at Williams-Brice Stadium in the near future, as part of Southeastern Conference policies.

The SEC, as a result of a recommendation from the SEC’s Working Group on Event Security, decided that metal detectors would be utilized at SEC football stadiums and other events as determined by each campus by the fall of 2020.

USC will utilize a limited number of metal detectors on a test run for its Oct. 6 home football game vs. Missouri and its Oct. 27 home football game vs. Tennessee.

“Creating as safe an environment as possible where fans can have an enjoyable experience in our venues is paramount to our game day operations,” said USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “At South Carolina and around the SEC, we are always looking at our security measures to make sure they meet the standards set by the local, regional and national authorities who help guide our decision-making on security issues.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Williams-Brice Stadium was one of 10 recipients (3 from NCAA schools) to receive the Facility of Merit for Safety and Security Award from the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security. This award recognizes a facility that has performed above and beyond normal operations to demonstrate an innovative approach to enhancing safety and security. The award is selected by each professional league and the NCAA and presented annually by a league official at the National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition.

The USC Athletics Department works closely with the USC Division of Law Enforcement and Safety, as well as local, state, and federal first responders on its game day preparations and operations.

South Carolina Athletics was one of the first schools in the SEC to implement a clear bag policy for all of its ticketed events, for the 2016-17 season, in advance of the league’s adopting the policy in 2017-18.

Fans and game staff are reminded that security is everyone’s responsibility and are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. If you see something, say something. You can use the fan text message line or make contact with any of the hundreds of law enforcement officers working the game.