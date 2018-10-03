WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews No. 4 Clemson’s matchup with Wake Forest Oct 3, 2018 6:35 PM EDT Mike Gillespie, Click the video to watch Dabo Swinney’s comments before fourth-ranked Clemson’s matchup with Wake Forest Saturday afternoon. Categories: Clemson, Local Sports, Sports Tags: Clemson ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Swinney: Clemson QB Lawrence will play at Wake For... Etienne, Hyatt Earn ACC Honors After Win Against S... Clemson drops one spot in latest AP poll With Trevor Lawrence out, Travis Etienne rallies N...