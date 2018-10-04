Major Nationwide beef recall

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- We have a consumer recall  to tell you about tonight.
The USDA says more than 6-point-5 million pounds of raw beef products have been recalled over salmonella concerns.

Fifty-seven cases of salmonella have been linked to this outbreak.
The illnesses were reported in 16 States between August 5-th and September 6-th.

The recalled products were packaged between July 26-th and September 7-th and were sold nationwide.
The USDA inspection mark on the packaging of the recalled products contains the establishment number “est.
267.”

