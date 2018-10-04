Serve and Connect sets up GoFundMe pages for victims of Florence shooting

Florence, S.C. (WOLO) – Serve and Connect, a non-profit that work with law enforcement and their families, has started two separate GoFundMe pages in response to the shooting in Florence County, SC.

The first page is for the family of Officer Terrence Carraway who lost his life in the two hour stand off that took place Wednesday in the Vintage Place subdivision in Florence County.

The second page is for the six other officers who were injured during the shooting. Two officers have been released and one remains in critical condition as of Thursday, no information of the condition of the remaining officers.

To donate to Carraway’s family click here.

To donate to the other officers recovery, click here.