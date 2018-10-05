Bearcats fall in close contest at South Aiken

Greg Brzozowski,

SOUTH AIKEN, S.C. (WOLO) – Brookland-Cayce jumped out to an early two touchdown lead, but was unable to protect the lead on the road, as South Aiken stormed back to win 40-35.

