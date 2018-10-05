Cardinal Newman comes through vs. Lawrence Manning

Greg Brzozowski,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Only three touchdowns were scored between Lawrence Manning and Cardinal Newman Friday night, but the Cardinals scored last to seal a 14-7 win over Swampcats.

Categories: High School Football, Sports
Tags: ,
Share

Related

Hammond blows by Porter-Gaud
Pelion powers past Edisto
Bearcats fall in close contest at South Aiken
Ridge View rises past RNE

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android