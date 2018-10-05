Cardinal Newman comes through vs. Lawrence Manning Oct 5, 2018 11:41 PM EDT Greg Brzozowski, COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Only three touchdowns were scored between Lawrence Manning and Cardinal Newman Friday night, but the Cardinals scored last to seal a 14-7 win over Swampcats. Categories: High School Football, Sports Tags: FridayNightFever, SCHSL ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Hammond blows by Porter-Gaud Pelion powers past Edisto Bearcats fall in close contest at South Aiken Ridge View rises past RNE