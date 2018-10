Gas Prices on the increase this Fall

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Gas prices in Columbia are going up as we head into fall.

According to a Gas Buddy survey, the average price of gas in Columbia is $2.56 per gallon.

That’s good compared to $2.87 gallon nationally.

Gas prices in Columbia have been as low as a $1.97 and as high as $3.11 in October, over the last five years.