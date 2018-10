Hammond blows by Porter-Gaud

By: Ben Parsons

Charleston, S.C. (WOLO) – Hammond traveled to Charleston Friday night for a showdown with Porter-Gaud.

The Skyhawks came out of the gate fast and didn’t look back, winning by a final score of 42-14.

Hammond will travel to Laurence Manning next week, while Porter-Gaud will look to bounce back against Augusta Christian.