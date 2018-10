Lower Richland thwarts Crestwood

By: Ben Parsons

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Fresh off a victory against Dreher, Lower Richland looked to continue their hot streak against Crestwood Friday night.

The Diamond Hornets got ahead early and never looked back, defeating the Knights 44-14.

Lower Richland will travel to Lakewood next week, while Crestwood hosts Dreher.