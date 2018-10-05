Strom Doubles Swansea By: Nicole Dennis Oct 5, 2018 11:38 PM EDT Sports Department, SWANSEA, S.C. (WOLO) — Strom Thurmond remains at the top of region five standings after game against Swansea. The Rebels doubled the Tigers 41-21. Swansea drops to 0-7 for the season. Categories: High School Football, Sports Tags: Friday Night Fever ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Hammond blows by Porter-Gaud Chester Remains Undefeated Camden dismisses Fairfield Central Lower Richland thwarts Crestwood