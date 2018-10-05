Strom Doubles Swansea

By: Nicole Dennis
SWANSEA, S.C. (WOLO) — Strom Thurmond remains at the top of region five standings after game against Swansea.

The Rebels doubled the Tigers 41-21.

Swansea drops to 0-7 for the season.

 

