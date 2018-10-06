Bubbie’s Jewish Food Extravaganza set for November

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Bubbie’s Brisket and Bakery is coming to Beth Shalom Synagogue on Sunday, November 11th. The Jewish food extravaganza features savory and sweet treats.

It takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bubbie’s Brisket and Bakery’s 10th annual Jewish Food Extravaganza, featuring a la carte foods that are kosher, homemade and all recipes handed down from generation to generation.

Foods to include corned beef sandwiches, Matzah Ball Soup and more.