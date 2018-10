Clemson runs past Wake Forest in “most complete game of the season”

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WOLO) – Clemson had three running backs eclipse 125 yards for the first time in school history, running for a record 11.8 yards per carry, defeating Wake Forest 63-3.

The Tigers enter their bye week settled in to their roster a full week removed from Kelly Bryant’s transfer, entering their bye. Clemson returns to action to face fellow 6-0 undefeated NC State in Death Valley.