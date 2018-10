CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – No. 4 Clemson and No. 20 NC State will play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday October 20 after both teams return from bye weeks.

The ACC announced the following broadcast slate for week eight:

North Carolina at Syracuse, 12:20 p.m., Raycom Sports

Virginia at Duke, 12:30 p.m., RSN

NC State at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of 10/13

Wake Forest at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2