In-person absentee voting begins in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina voters can begin casting in-person absentee ballots for the Nov. 6 general election on Monday.

The state doesn’t allow no-excuses early voting. But someone who is working, will be out of town, or is physically unable to go to the polls can qualify for an absentee ballot.

Machines will be set up in the office of each county election board. Absentee ballots can be cast through Nov. 5, the day before the election.

People can also request an application from county election officials by mail.

Last week, a court extended the deadline for voters to register before November’s elections until Oct. 17, after Hurricane Florence disrupted the state. All registration applications must be received or postmarked by that date.