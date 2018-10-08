Live Look: Memorial Service for Fallen Florence Officer

FLORENCE , SC (WOLO)–Family, friends and the public are saying goodbye to Officer Terrence Carraway. Carraway was shot and killed last week in Florence, where police say, a suspect ambushed he and other officers.

Six other officers were injured in the shooting, say police.

Monday, a public viewing was held from 9am to 11am in Florence.

At Noon the funeral service for Officer Carraway began.

ABC Columbia’s Angela Rogers is in Florence with a live look at the ceremony.