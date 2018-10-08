Reid discusses decision to protest during debut with Panthers

Greg Brzozowski,

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – Following his first game as a Panther, Eric Reid spoke about his decision to protest against police brutality and social injustice by taking a knee for the National Anthem.

Reid, who protested alongside Colin Kaepernick when the pair were teammates in San Francisco, recorded three tackles in Carolina’s 33-31 win over the Giants Sunday.

Cam Newton spoke highly of what Reid provided to the team on the field after the game. No other Panther players were seen protesting alongside Eric before the game.

