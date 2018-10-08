Today’s Forecast

The next few days will be warm and humid with scattered late showers. Thursday will be a soggy and windy day as Michael plows through. Here’s my current thinking on the storm.

Hurricane Michael is in the Gulf of Mexico and will pick up strength over the next few days. Michael is expected to make landfall near Panama City Florida around noon on Wednesday. From there it’ll move very quickly to the northeast and weakening as it travels. The storm will plow through South Carolina on Thursday. Here in the Midlands we should expect a very windy and rainy Thursday with 2 to 4 inches of rain and winds strong enough to cause power outages. Please stay tune for updates.