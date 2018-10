Curtis Wilson’s Young Entrepreneurs Conference Interview

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Join Good Morning Columbia’s Curtis Wilson as he finds what makes young leaders shine with the Young Entrepreneurs Conference.

Curtis spoke with the President & CEO of the Auntie Karen Foundation, Karen Alexander.

She talks about how the event shapes our future leaders.

The event starts October 14th at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Benedict College on 2046 Two Notch Road.

For more information, please visit auntiekaren.org.