Former VP Biden to campaign for James Smith in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Former Vice President Joe Biden will return to South Carolina this weekend to campaign for James Smith, the Democratic nominee for Governor.

Smith’s campaign spokesman confirmed that Biden will stump for Smith in Charleston on October 13th.

Last month, Biden was scheduled to join a fundraiser for Smith at the William Aiken House in Charleston. That trip, however, was canceled due to an unspecified scheduling conflict for Biden.

Smith will face Republican incumbent Governor Henry McMaster in the general election on November 6.