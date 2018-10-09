Tropical storm watch on SC coast-Tracking Hurricane Michael

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A tropical storm watch is in effect for many SC coastal counties due to Hurricane Michael.

SCEMD officials say now is the time to check your emergency plan & supplies kit. Protect your family & secure your home or business.

According to The National Weather Service in Columbia, some impacts from Hurricane Michael are expected across central SC and East Central Georgia Wednesday night into Thursday.

According to Chief meteorologist John Farley: Here in the Midlands we should expect a very windy and rainy Thursday with 2 to 4 inches of rain and winds strong enough to cause power outages.

