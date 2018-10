COLUMBIA , SC (WOLO)– Here’s a timeline on Michael’s path from Chief Meteorologist John Farley.

Hurricane Michael arrives in the Midlands around 2:00-3:00 AM on Thursday.

Look for 2-5 inches of rain – which will cause some localized street flooding, and wind gusts to 60 mph – which will lead to power outages.o power outages.

The storm will wind down by mid afternoon on Thursday.

Stay with ABC Columbia news for updates.