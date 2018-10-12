Airport’s strong second half powers win over Aiken

Greg Brzozowski,

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Airport trailed by five at the half, but the Eagles came back in the final quarters to defeat Aiken Friday night 37-34.

Categories: High School Football, Sports
Tags: ,
Share

Related

Strom Thurmond secures victory over Gilbert
Newberry scores early and often over Clinton
LR still unbeaten in district, Lakewood still seek...
Cardinal Newman comes through vs. Lawrence Manning

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android