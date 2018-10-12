Airport’s strong second half powers win over Aiken Oct 12, 2018 11:31 PM EDT Greg Brzozowski, WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Airport trailed by five at the half, but the Eagles came back in the final quarters to defeat Aiken Friday night 37-34. Categories: High School Football, Sports Tags: HighSchoolFootball, SCHSL ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Strom Thurmond secures victory over Gilbert Newberry scores early and often over Clinton LR still unbeaten in district, Lakewood still seek... Cardinal Newman comes through vs. Lawrence Manning