LR still unbeaten in district, Lakewood still seeking first league win

Greg Brzozowski,

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Lower Richland continues to stay perfect in region play, improving to 3-0 after defeating Lakewood 22-14 Friday night.

 

Categories: High School Football, Sports
Tags: ,
Share

Related

Strom Thurmond secures victory over Gilbert
Newberry scores early and often over Clinton
Airport’s strong second half powers win over...
Flora still unbeaten in region play, defeating OBW

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android