Ninety-Six still unbeaten after win over Batesburg-Leesville

By: Nicole Dennis

BATESBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — Ninety-Six goes on to best Batesburg-Leesville, 35-12.

With the Wildcats win over the Panthers, they remain unbeaten.

Ninety-Six continues region play next week against Silver Bluff.

Batesburg-Leesville will travel to Fox Creek for region play.