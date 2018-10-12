Orangeburg Co. man charged with shooting a woman in the face

The Orangeburg county Sheriff’s Office has arrested 22 year old Jaquan Jackson after authorities say he was positively identified in a police line up as the man a woman says shot at the jeep she was riding in hitting her in the face.

According to authorities, the victim was a passenger in a jeep traveling in the 1700 block of Irvin Street on October 1st to meet someone. The victim says when they turned the corner they saw a grey Dodge SUV pull into the middle of the road and park before they heard gunshots ring out. Deputies say the victims ducked down in their seats and put the car in reverse to leave, but not before they say the suspected gunman pointed a gun and began firing shots into their vehicle.

One of the victims says they felt a burning sensation to her right arm and realized the driver had an injury to the arm. A second victim riding in the car was struck in the face causing life threatening injuries.

Deputies have charged Jackson with Assault and Attempted Murder.