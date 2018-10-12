South Carolina’s first student film festival is accepting entries

Blythwood, SC (WOLO) — For the first time ever South Carolina is starting a student film festival that will allow students ages 15 to 18 to showcase their movie making magic.

The Doko Film Festival is currently accepting applicants who wants feature their five to ten minute film to a live audience that will then be judged by professionals in the film making industry. Those who apply can make a movie in the comedy, animation, music video, short story, documentary or pocket studio film.

Organizers say the goal is to give students the opportunity to develop their skills, knowledge and confidence in film making while having a chance to network with others as they share their visual stories.

Winners will be recognize during the inaugural event which will be held at Westwood High School in Blythewood April 28th, 2019.The deadline to enter is January 7th, 2019.

If you are interested in applying you can click on this link for more information:

https://dokofilmfest.com/register-now.