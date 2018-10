ABC Columbia at the State Fair: Chainsaw Carving Exhibit

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–ABC Columbia is live at the South Carolina State Fair each weekday. Join us at Noon and 6pm.

There are many exhibits, rides and sights to see. We got an up close look at one of those exhibits, ‘Chainsaw Carving.’

The fair runs through next Sunday, October 21st.

For tickets, hours, deals, log on to https://www.scstatefair.org/plan-your-visit/tickets