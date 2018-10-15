Shoplifting suspects accused of hitting Deputy in custody

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — a Richland County Deputy is recovering tonight after investigators say he was hit by shoplifting suspects fleeing a crime scene.

According to investigators Saturday night they were patrolling the Village at Sandhills when they spotted a suspicious car in front of a department store.

Deputies tried to stop the car about a half mile down the road when they say the suspects struck an off-duty Deputy’s vehicle. Jonathan Branham… Christopher Reeder… and Jonah Furqan are all charged in connection with the incident.