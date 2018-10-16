New information in Fatal Florence Officer Shooting, Sheriff :39 rounds fired by suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott released new information Tuesday in the Fatal Florence officer shooting investigation.

Lott says investigators found 126 guns in the home of suspect, Fred Hopkins. According to investigators, Hopkins fired on officers in an ambush style shooting.

Investigators say 390 rounds were shot by officers and 39 rounds were fired by the suspect.

Lott says the suspect Fred Hopkins, his son Seth, another adult and two juveniles were in the home during the shooting.

Deputies say Srgt. Terrence Carraway was shot to death and 6 other officers injured during what authorities call an “ambush style” attack.

The man investigators say is responsible for officer Carraway’s death remains in jail.

Investigators say last Friday 74 year old Fred Hopkins was charged with murder and denied bond. Hopkins was also charged with six counts of attempted murder. Authorities say the incident began when officers responded to Hopkins house to question his son, Seth Hopkins who is facing second-degree charges of criminal sexual conduct.

Seth Hopkins’s bond was also denied in court on Friday. Both men remain behind bars tonight.