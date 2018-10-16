New information in Fatal Florence Officer Shooting, Sheriff :39 rounds fired by suspect
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott released new information Tuesday in the Fatal Florence officer shooting investigation.
Lott says investigators found 126 guns in the home of suspect, Fred Hopkins. According to investigators, Hopkins fired on officers in an ambush style shooting.
Investigators say 390 rounds were shot by officers and 39 rounds were fired by the suspect.
Lott says the suspect Fred Hopkins, his son Seth, another adult and two juveniles were in the home during the shooting.
Deputies say Srgt. Terrence Carraway was shot to death and 6 other officers injured during what authorities call an “ambush style” attack.
The man investigators say is responsible for officer Carraway’s death remains in jail.
Investigators say last Friday 74 year old Fred Hopkins was charged with murder and denied bond. Hopkins was also charged with six counts of attempted murder. Authorities say the incident began when officers responded to Hopkins house to question his son, Seth Hopkins who is facing second-degree charges of criminal sexual conduct.
Seth Hopkins’s bond was also denied in court on Friday. Both men remain behind bars tonight.
Florence, S.C. (WOLO) — Seven law enforcement officers were shot Wednesday night in Florence County, SC.
Officials confirmed Wednesday night that one of the officers died from his injuries. The officer has been identified as Terrence Carraway, who had just received his 30-year service pin from the department.
According to Major Mike Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, three of the injured officers were county deputies and four were Florence city police officers. Three officers and three deputies are at two different hospitals recovering.
The shooting happened in a subdivision off Hoffmeyer Road, north of Interstate 20 and west of Interstate 95.
The officers were unaware of the firepower the suspect had, according to Nunn.