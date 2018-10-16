SC State Museum hosts ‘ Museum of Oz’ after hours

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina State Museum has transformed into the Museum of Oz.

Museum officials say on Tuesday, Oct. 16 you can experience Tuesday in Oz.

According to the Museum, Guests can experience the Museum of Oz after hours with ghost tours at 6:30 p.m., special pumpkin planetarium shows like Skies Over Oz at 6 p.m. and HalloScream Laser Lights at 7 p.m., night sky observing and The Wizard of Oz 4-D Experience.

The museum will be open late every Tuesday until 10 p.m.

General admission for Tuesdays in Oz is 2 for $10 and includes complimentary apple cider from 6 until 8 p.m.