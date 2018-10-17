Mega Millions jackpot jumps to 880 million dollars

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- If you didn’t jump in on the chance at millions of dollars then you still have time to enter the Mega Millions drawing Friday.

No one hit the jackpot in last night’s Mega Millions drawing and that means this Friday’s jackpot

will be more than 880 million dollars. The current jackpot has been growing since July 24th.

So, what are the odds of winning the top prize? Just a mere one in more than 302 million. But you can’t win if you don’t play.

Good news for one lucky winner out of Lugoff. While the anonymous winner didn’t take home the entire jackpot he didn’t do bad.

Someone in the Midlands won 50 thousand dollars in last night’s mega millions drawing by purchasing a ticket at the Wildwood market on Wildwood Lane in Lugoff.

You may have been just as lucky , so check your tickets. The winning numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 with a Megaball of 9.