Sheriff on Florence Officer Shooting: “One of the worst crime scenes I’ve ever seen”

Crysty Vaughan, Angela Rogers,

FLORENCE, SC (WOLO)– New details are emerging in the investigation of the Florence shooting that left one officer dead and six others injured, earlier this month.

Investigators say there was an arsenal of guns inside suspect Fred Hopkins’ home. Police say he ambushed officers as they arrived at his house to interview his son.

ABC Columbia’s Angela Rogers is in Florence , where she got a closer look at the crime scene.

Categories: Local News, State
Tags:
Share

Related

New information in Fatal Florence Officer Shooting...
RCSD Sheriff to hold press conference on Florence ...
Fred Hopkins remains behind bars
Florence police officer killed in the line of duty...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android