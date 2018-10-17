Sheriff on Florence Officer Shooting: “One of the worst crime scenes I’ve ever seen”

FLORENCE, SC (WOLO)– New details are emerging in the investigation of the Florence shooting that left one officer dead and six others injured, earlier this month.

Investigators say there was an arsenal of guns inside suspect Fred Hopkins’ home. Police say he ambushed officers as they arrived at his house to interview his son.

ABC Columbia’s Angela Rogers is in Florence , where she got a closer look at the crime scene.