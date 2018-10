WATCH: Jackie Bradley Jr. delivers another home run for Red Sox in ALCS

HOUSTON, TX (WOLO) — Jackie Bradley has done it again.

On Wednesday night, with the Red Sox down 5-4 in the top of the sixth, JBJ delivered a two-out, two RBI home run to put Boston on top of the Astros in game 4 of the ALCS.

CAN'T. BE. STOPPED. (btw, we're told this ball landed in Boston)#DoDamage pic.twitter.com/PuYvkv9JP8 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 18, 2018

The home run gives JBJ nine two-out RBI in the last three games.