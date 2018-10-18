McMaster and Smith Square off in Governor’s Debate

FLORENCE, SC (WOLO)– Gubernatorial candidates, Republican Governor Henry McMaster and Democrat James Smith, met Wednesday in the first of two debates.

The debate, set for October 17, was held at Francis Marion University in Florence.

The second debate will be held on October 25, 2018 at Greenville Technical College.

