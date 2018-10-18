Shakin’ Dave Aiken tries new apple dumpling at SC State Fair

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Between the rides, attractions, music and art there is another Midway must have, the food.

Leave it to Shakin’ Dave Aiken to sniff out the latest and greatest treats you may want to try while visiting the South Carolina State Fair. Thursday, Aiken made mouths water with a sweet treat reminiscent of your Grandmother’s apple pie. Check out the story to find out where you can get your hands on a bowl of gooey goodness.

If you plan on heading to the SC State Fair, keep in mind you only have a few more days. the State Fair is open through Sunday, October 21st.

Gates to the Fair open Friday at 11 a-m and Saturday at 10am. Sunday, gates open at Noon.