Gilbert throttles Edisto, 48-19

GILBERT, S.C.¬†(WOLO) —¬†Josh Strickland threw two touchdowns, Cody Temple and Jy Tolen each added one, as Gilbert smashed Edisto, 48-19 Friday night.

The Indians (5-3, 2-1 region) now face Pelion next Friday night; Edisto gets Swansea.