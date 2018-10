Hammond houses Cardinal Newman, stays undefeated

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Hammond continues to roll through their 2018 schedule, defeating Cardinal Newman Friday night by five scores, 63-27.

The Skyhawks, who are defending 2017 SCISA 3A State Champs, picked up their 21st consecutive victory by improving to 9-0. The Cardinals dropped to 6-2.