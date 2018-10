Bernie Sanders set to visit Columbia this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is heading to Columbia this weekend for a rally on universal health care.

Sanders will speak at the “Medicare for All” rally on October 20, 2018.

According to the Post and Courier, the two hour event will begin at Noon at the Koger Center.

Sanders joins a list of potential 2020 Presidential Candidates who have travelled to or plan to visit the Palmetto state this year.