City of Columbia Halloween Pet Adoption Special scheduled for late October

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you looking for a furry friend this Halloween?

 The Columbia and Lexington Animal Services  will host a Halloween Adoption Special.

 The adoption fees will be reduced to $31, say city officials.

All adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchip, Feline Leukemia/Heartworm Test, initial vaccines and deworming

WHAT: Halloween Adoption Special

WHERE: Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC and Lexington Animal Services, 321 Ball Park Rd, Lexington, SC

WHEN: Monday, October 29 – Wednesday, October 31, 2018

  For more information about the adoption specials please call Columbia Animal Services (803) 776-7387 or Lexington Animal Services (803) 785-8149.

