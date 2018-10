SC State Fair runs through Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Are you ready to ride the midway? How about trying an elephant ear of fried treat?

This is the last weekend of the South Carolina State Fair.

The fair runs Saturday 10am-10pm and Sunday 12pm-8pm.

There are plenty of sights and sounds, you can check out Dinosaurs in Hampton Plaza or the Chainsaw Carver exhibit

For a calendar of weekend events click here https://www.scstatefair.org/calendar