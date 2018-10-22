Body of missing man found in Orangeburg Co.

Alondra De La Rosa,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police reported that the body of John Hewitt was found in Orangeburg County over the weekend.

The situation is being investigated by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Categories: Local News, News, Orangeburg, Richland
Share

Related

Child ejected from car after crash in Lexington Co...
Florence County deputy shot in ambush dies weeks a...
Jury selection begins for former SC lawmaker
Columbia Fire and Police are giving Midlands senio...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android