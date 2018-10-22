Body of missing man found in Orangeburg Co.

#CPDUpdate | Sad news to pass along. Per the Orangeburg County Coroner, John Hewett who was reported missing last week in CPD's jurisdiction was located deceased over the weekend in Orangeburg County. The O'burg Co. SO is investigating.. pic.twitter.com/tZpYE6Dcqz — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 22, 2018

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police reported that the body of John Hewitt was found in Orangeburg County over the weekend.

The situation is being investigated by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office