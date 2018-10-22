Did you go? SC State Fair attendance up, say officials

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina State Fair officials say there were more visitors this year, than last year, despite the threat of tropical storm Michael.

Officials say the State Fair had more than 440,000 guests during the 12-day run.

If you’re already looking forward to next year, you can write down the dates.

The 2019 South Carolina State Fair will open on October 9 and run through October 20, 2019, where the fair will celebrate its’ 150th Anniversary.