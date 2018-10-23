100k Powerball winner

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- Someone here in the Midlands has already had their luck with the lottery.
According to Lottery officials, this anonymous winner decided they’d focused on a different game and ended up walking away with a 100 thousand dollar prize on a Powerball ticket purchased Monday night.

The winning ticket matched four of the five white numbers which would normally be worth 50 thousand dollars , but as their luck would have it, the player powered up for an extra dollar making the ticket worth double that amount. The winning ticket was purchased  at the Circle K on Garner’s Ferry Road.

The winning Powerball numbers are 16 – 54 – 57 – 62 – 59 with a Power ball of 23.

