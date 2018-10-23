Flags across State Flying at Half Staff for Fallen Florence Deputy

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags on all state buildings to be flown at half staff in honor of fallen Florence County Deputy Farrah Turner.

The flags will fly until the day of investigator Turner’s funeral, at sunset, according to the Governor.

Turner died Monday from wounds she suffered during what police are calling an ‘ambush’. It happened in a Florence neighborhood nearly three weeks ago.

One other officer, Sergeant Terrence Carraway died in the shooting. Five other officers were wounded, say police.

74 year Old Fred Hopkins has been charged in connection with the shootings.