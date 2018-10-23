Lexington/Richland 5 School Board Candidate Forum; Josh Berry moderates

Josh Berry,

IRMO, SC (WOLO) – Seven candidates vying for a seat on the Lexington-Richland 5 school board gathered at Irmo Middle School Tuesday (10/23) evening, for a community forum.

The event, hosted by the District Five Teacher Forum, provided the community a chance to submit questions for the candidates to answer.

Lexington County candidates Ellen Baumgardner, Jan Hammond, and Ken Loveless along with Richland County candidates Nikki Gardner, Larry Haltiwanger, Sr., Jeff Herring and Ed White each had an opportunity to answer randomly selected questions submitted by the community. The candidates each had one minute to answer the questions.

ABC Columbia Anchor Josh Berry moderated the forum.

Voters can decide the race November 6th.

