ACC Championship to air in primetime Dec. 1 on ABC Columbia

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The 2018 Dr Pepper Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship Game will kick off at 8 p.m. and will be televised by ABC on Saturday, Dec. 1, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This marks the 10th consecutive year the game has been televised in prime time.

The winner of the conference championship game has gone on to play in the National Championship Game or compete in the College Football Playoff each of the previous five seasons.