Columbia Police: Children reportedly taken during a car theft found safe

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — According to Columbia Police, the 3 and 7-year-olds, who were reportedly taken during a vehicle theft at 180 Stoneridge Drive, have been found safe.

Columbia Police Chief Holbrook is expected to provide an update on the investigation. Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.

 

Previous Story:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –  Columbia police say they are on scene at an Extended Stay on Stoneridge Drive for a reported stolen car with two children inside.

Investigators say  the car, a dark blue, 4-door BMW 325i with North Carolina paper tags was left running in the parking lot when it was stolen.

According to police at this time, it’s believed that the children, two males ages 3 & 7 were asleep inside of the car.

 

 

