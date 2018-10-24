Columbia Police: Children reportedly taken during a car theft found safe

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — According to Columbia Police, the 3 and 7-year-olds, who were reportedly taken during a vehicle theft at 180 Stoneridge Drive, have been found safe.

The 3 and 7-year-olds who were allegedly taken during a reported vehicle theft at 180 Stoneridge Dr. have been found safe. Chief Holbrook will provide an update on the investigation ASAP. pic.twitter.com/58ffCNRlPN — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 24, 2018

Columbia Police Chief Holbrook is expected to provide an update on the investigation. Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.

Previous Story:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia police say they are on scene at an Extended Stay on Stoneridge Drive for a reported stolen car with two children inside.

Investigators say the car, a dark blue, 4-door BMW 325i with North Carolina paper tags was left running in the parking lot when it was stolen.

According to police at this time, it’s believed that the children, two males ages 3 & 7 were asleep inside of the car.