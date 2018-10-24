Public information meeting for Richland County bridge replacement

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents in Richland County about a proposed Bridge replacement.

The SC DOT has scheduled a Public Information Meeting for Thursday, November 8, 2018, concerning the following proposed bridge replacement projects in Richland County: US 76/378 Bridge over US 601 and US 601 over Colonel Creek.

DOT officials say the meeting will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Crossroads Community Center located at 2750 McCords Ferry Road, Eastover, SC 29044.

The meeting will have a drop-in type format with displays for viewing, among other items, according to officials.

According to DOT officials , the purpose of the meeting is to provide interested citizens an opportunity to review and discuss individually with representatives from SCDOT the proposed replacement of the bridge on US 76/378 (Garners Ferry Road) over US 601 and the bridge on US 601 (McCords Ferry Road) over Colonels Creek.