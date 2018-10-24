SC Governor’s race is most expensive statewide election campaign ever

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) – The 2018 South Carolina race for Governor is turning out to be the most expensive statewide election ever.

According to reports, the candidates raised more than $20 million in this year’s gubernatorial campaign.

That tops the $17 million mark from the 2010 election.

Between July 1 and Oct. 22, Republican Gov. McMaster raised more than $1.6 million. That’s compared to the more than $1.4 million Democratic state Rep. James Smith raised from July 1 to Oct. 16.

McMaster had more than $611,000 left to spend in the campaign’s closing weeks, compared to Smith’s more than $362,000.

This year, McMaster has raised more than $7.3 million and spent more than $6.7 million overall. Smith has raised nearly $2.9 million and spent more than $2.5 million.

The candidates will square off in a debate Thursday (10/25) night.

The general election is November 6th.