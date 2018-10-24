SC Lottery: Winning ticket sold in Simpsonville

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Education Lottery officials say South Carolina has sold its first Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket.

According to the SC Lottery, the ticket sold for last night’s drawing is worth more than $1.5 Billion.

Lottery officials say the ticket was sold at KC Mart #7 in Simpsonville.

Lottery officials sent out the following tweet with an important message for the winner:

“Our message to the $1.5 BILLION #Mega Millions jackpot winner: Sign the back of the ticket, place the ticket in a safe location, speak with a trusted advisor and CALL THE LOTTERY at 1-866-736-9819. Take a deep breath and enjoy the moment!” @sclottery

Image courtesy: Mega Millions, SC Lottery